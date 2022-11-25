Alasdair Beckett-King

Nottingham Glee Club, May 25.

The flame-haired star of Mock The Week takes his show The Interdimensional ABK on the road in 2023.

With several viral internet hits and appearances on Mock The Week under his (vegan leather) belt, Alasdair is thrilled to return to his first love – stand-up comedy - as he takes his hit show around venues in the UK, including a visit to Nottingham Glee.

After several sold out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, Alasdair predicts that 2023 will be the year of hard-hitting, uncompromising whimsy.

His YouTube spoofs now have millions of views but he learned to do stand-up first, so The Interdimensional ABK is a real show with jokes and everything.

Schopenhauer said ours was the worst of all possible worlds, cementing the German philosopher’s status as “a right laugh”. But he had a point. How are you supposed to perform whimsical comedy when the real world is so terrible?

Astute, intelligent, and jammed with niche nerdery, yet easy on thinly shredded nerves, The Interdimensional ABK is giving it a good go and is sure to wow his growing army of fans at venues around the country.

Details: For more information on the visit, you can go to www.glee.co.uk/nottingham