Comedy star Reginald D Hunter heading for Nottingham and Sheffield on new tour

Sheffield Leadmill, November 8/​Nottingham Glee Club, February 25.

Comedy royalty Reginald D. Hunter is heading back out on the road with a brand new UK and Ireland live tour for 2023 and 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In these supercharged socio-political times, the challenge is more and more becoming separating what’s true and what’s real. Well, Reginald D Hunter is a man who possesses that particular talent.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See comedy ace Reginald D Hunter in his latest live show.

Most Popular

He explained: “If you’re sick of all the contradictory answers being shoved at you by media, meet the man who is sick of ALL the questions. Come see me at a theatre near you. Rated “R” (for Reginald”.

More than 20 years since moving to the UK from the US, three-time Perrier Award nominated Reginald has forged a reputation for delivering unadulterated comedy of the highest order.

His TV appearances include Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), Have I Got News for You (BBC One) and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (C4), while he drew widespread acclaim for his two series for the BBC, Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the South and Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the Border.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for the two performances, you can go to www.leadmill.co.uk or www.glee.co.uk/nottingham