Comedy legend Ross Noble to visit Nottingham and Sheffield in 2024 with new show

Sheffield City Hall, February 28, 2024/Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, March 7, 2024.

​The comedy legend is embarking on a new 53-date UK stand-up tour for 2023/2024.

Jibber Jabber Jamboree marks Noble's 21st solo stand-up tour. To celebrate, Ross invites audiences to join him for an evening of the sort of inspired nonsense that has cemented his place as the supreme master of stream of conscious freewheeling stand-up.

On what audiences can expect, Ross said: "It will be a playful experience for young and old.

”Imagine watching someone create a magic carpet on an enchanted loom.

”Oh, hang on... magic carpets fly, that would smash the loom as it took flight. I haven't thought that through... That's what people can expect. Razor sharp observations on things I haven't thought through."

Ross is a former Time Out Award winner for Best Live Stand-Up with a shedload of other prestigious awards and nominations to boot.

As well as his onstage work, Ross has appeared on numerous UK TV and radio programmes, including Live At The Apollo, QI, Just A Minute and The Infinite Monkey Cage.

Ross has also made 22 appearances on Have I Got News For You.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk

