Steve Harley will bring his acoustic band tour to Nottingham Albert Hall

For Steve, life on the road is more than just a job: it is almost his life’s blood.

The acoustic band for this 2022 tour will see Steve supported by long-standing violinist/guitarist Barry Wickens, and Oli Heyhurst on double bass, with Dave Delarre on lead acoustic guitar.

Steve has been playing live shows around the world for more than 45 years and the thrill of another night in another place to another audience has not dimmed at all.

“We have real adventures on tour. I’ve seen the Northern Lights, the Midnight Sun and dozens of wonderful galleries, museums and great cities, all on my downtime. I have a great life as a Wandering Minstrel!”

For more, you can go to www.steveharley.com

