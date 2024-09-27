Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Choral Society

St John's Church, St John's Street, Mansfield, Saturday, November 9. at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come to the Music! is the name of the latest concert to be performed by the choir.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This concert forms part of the choral society’s Golden Anniversary celebrations. It will feature guest soloist William Burn (baritone) in Five Mystical Songs, a wonderful early work written by Vaughan Williams, and Captain Noah and his Floating Zoo, the beloved and award-winning collaboration between Michael Flanders (words) and Joseph Horovitz (music), plus also some contemporary choral music.

Diane Haslam and Mansfield Choral Society are pictured.

The concert will be conducted by the choir’s choral director Diane Haslam (pictured).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details: The ticket price is £15 (including interval refreshments and concert programme). Accompanied under 16s will be admitted free. Tickets are available via choir members or from http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/mansfield-choral-society

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.