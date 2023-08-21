I remember well that feeling of apprehension, worry and anxiety about exams and receiving your results, both as a student (a long time ago) and as a parent.

But whatever your results, there may well be a career and opportunity waiting for you in the NHS. I didn’t get the results I wanted in my A-levels but, having always wanted to be a nurse found a different way into the NHS and then eventually a degree and a masters – so if you are reconsidering your choices a future in health care could be the life-changing career you’re looking for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already this year, 31,430 people in England have signed up for a nursing degree, and 7,490 have applied to become a midwife.

Our guest columnist is Rosa Waddingham, chief nurse at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Most Popular

I was 17 when I started my first job as a healthcare assistant in a mental health inpatient ward, to ‘try it out’ before starting my nurse training to check it really was going to be everything I wanted, and I have loved every minute of it.

Nursing is one of the most rewarding and diverse careers, with over 50 different jobs and specialties that students can look into while studying and after graduating.

Midwifery also offers hands-on training with the opportunity to make a real difference to patients’ lives through a range of different placements while learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also great career options for anyone who doesn’t want to go to university but would still like a future in health care.

​’If you are reconsidering your choices, a future in health care could be the life-changing career you’re looking for,’ says guest columnis Rosa Waddingham, chief nurse of NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Healthcare support worker and maternity support worker roles don’t require a degree and give the chance to gain practical on-the-job experience with patients while offering fantastic progression opportunities.

Equally you don’t have to work in a clinical job to help the NHS saves lives. We have more than 350 different careers, all of whom make a vital contribution.

If you want to ‘earn and learn’ why not consider making a difference with an NHS apprenticeship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have some great opportunities to support and develop you offering many different roles, in different settings, with different ways of working, within hundreds of organisations.

This creates a unique opportunity for people who want a varied, flexible and challenging career within a world-class culture.

Working for the NHS offers and incredible opportunity, the highlights of my nursing career has always been the people.

The fabulous people I work with, my mentors and peers who have coached me on the journey, amazing people with lived experience who have challenged my thinking and approach, the people and families who have allowed me the privilege of caring for them.

That patchwork of experience and relationships have made me who I am today, and I consider myself hugely fortunate, that more than 30 years after joining the NHS I still have a career doing the thing I love.