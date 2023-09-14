Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wanted star will perform a DJ set and live vocal performance at Canvas, on Leeming Street.

The “flashback club party”, on Saturday, November 11, from 8.30pm-1am, promises to deliver a “clash of legendary eras while celebrating the very best throwback anthems of the two decades”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £24.95 and are now on sale, available at https://shorturl.at/cgsN6

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max George performed at Meadowhall Lights Switch On in 2018. Photo by Steve Ellis.

Most Popular

Resident DJs Jono Edwards and Lucas Starnes will be kicking off celebrations, alongside Max.

Max, aged 35, from Manchester, rose to fame with The Wanted, known for top hits such as Glad You Came, Chasing The Sun and 2010’s debut chart-topper All Time Low.

In 2014, following The Wanted's success in the United States, Max landed a role on the hit American television series Glee.

DJ Set and 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗩𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 by 𝗧𝗵𝗲 '𝗪𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱'𝘀' 𝗠𝗔𝗫 𝗚𝗘𝗢𝗥𝗚𝗘!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Edwards, company director, said: “Don’t miss out on the ultimate night out. It will be such a great event for Mansfield.

“If you fancy some food before the event, you can reserve a table downstairs in andwhynot – our chefs will be serving our amazing main menu from noon.”