Clubbers 'Wanted' at Mansfield venue with DJ set and performance from star Max George

A night of dance-floor classics are promised in Mansfield when pop star Max George takes to the DJ booth.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 14th Sep 2023, 08:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 08:29 BST
The Wanted star will perform a DJ set and live vocal performance at Canvas, on Leeming Street.

The “flashback club party”, on Saturday, November 11, from 8.30pm-1am, promises to deliver a “clash of legendary eras while celebrating the very best throwback anthems of the two decades”.

Tickets cost £24.95 and are now on sale, available at https://shorturl.at/cgsN6

Max George performed at Meadowhall Lights Switch On in 2018. Photo by Steve Ellis.Max George performed at Meadowhall Lights Switch On in 2018. Photo by Steve Ellis.
Max George performed at Meadowhall Lights Switch On in 2018. Photo by Steve Ellis.
    Resident DJs Jono Edwards and Lucas Starnes will be kicking off celebrations, alongside Max.

    Max, aged 35, from Manchester, rose to fame with The Wanted, known for top hits such as Glad You Came, Chasing The Sun and 2010’s debut chart-topper All Time Low.

    In 2014, following The Wanted's success in the United States, Max landed a role on the hit American television series Glee.

    DJ Set and 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗩𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 by 𝗧𝗵𝗲 '𝗪𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱'𝘀' 𝗠𝗔𝗫 𝗚𝗘𝗢𝗥𝗚𝗘!DJ Set and 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗩𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 by 𝗧𝗵𝗲 '𝗪𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱'𝘀' 𝗠𝗔𝗫 𝗚𝗘𝗢𝗥𝗚𝗘!
    Jonathan Edwards, company director, said: “Don’t miss out on the ultimate night out. It will be such a great event for Mansfield.

    “If you fancy some food before the event, you can reserve a table downstairs in andwhynot – our chefs will be serving our amazing main menu from noon.”

    To reserve a table for dining, call 01623 633330.

