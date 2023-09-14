Clubbers 'Wanted' at Mansfield venue with DJ set and performance from star Max George
The Wanted star will perform a DJ set and live vocal performance at Canvas, on Leeming Street.
The “flashback club party”, on Saturday, November 11, from 8.30pm-1am, promises to deliver a “clash of legendary eras while celebrating the very best throwback anthems of the two decades”.
Tickets cost £24.95 and are now on sale, available at https://shorturl.at/cgsN6
Resident DJs Jono Edwards and Lucas Starnes will be kicking off celebrations, alongside Max.
Max, aged 35, from Manchester, rose to fame with The Wanted, known for top hits such as Glad You Came, Chasing The Sun and 2010’s debut chart-topper All Time Low.
In 2014, following The Wanted's success in the United States, Max landed a role on the hit American television series Glee.
Jonathan Edwards, company director, said: “Don’t miss out on the ultimate night out. It will be such a great event for Mansfield.
“If you fancy some food before the event, you can reserve a table downstairs in andwhynot – our chefs will be serving our amazing main menu from noon.”
To reserve a table for dining, call 01623 633330.