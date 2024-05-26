Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Without Malice Or Ill Will

​Clowne Parish Church, June 28, 7.30pm.

The church will be staging the Hand on the Tap’s production of an award-winning play written and performed by Ray Castleton, and directed by Jessica Milward.

The main character, Geoff Marsh began his working life as a coal miner. Ten years later he became a police officer.

Come along and see Ray Castleton perform his award-winning one-man play Without Malice Or Ill Will.

A decade after that he faced his old mates across the picket lines during the year-long Miners’ Strike, a year which became the most bitter and divisive in British industrial history.

Here, Geoff tells the personal story of his family, his career and the choices he made during the year that changed everything.

It is the story of a man gripped by the dilemma of the choice between family, friends, community and the duty to his oath and uniform.

Ray Castleton was the winner of the Actor Award for Excellence at the Buxton Festival Fringe 2019 for his performance in this play.

Details: Tickets for this powerful play, which is currently on tour, are £10 (including a drink). They are available from Clowne Parish Church (based on Church Lane, Clowne, S43 4AZ), or you can call 07960 735352 to book. You can also purchase tickets on Tuesday afternoons from the church or church services.