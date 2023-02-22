​Stephen Bullamore will be the conductor for the concert, whttps://www.worksopguardian.co.uk/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/nottingham-rescue-rooms-gig-in-may-for-guitar-star-chantel-mcgregor-4030527hich features Bingham and District Choral Society, plus guests Nottingham Symphony Orchestra and Southwell Choral Society.

The concert features Vaughan Williams’s epic A Sea Symphony, for choir and orchestra, with talented soloists Marcus Farnsworth (baritone) and Alison Rose (soprano), both familiar faces to classical music fans.

Also to be performed will be another work by Vaughan Williams – his delightful Five Variants On Dives And Lazarus, for strings and harp – plus two of Hubert Parry’s best-loved choral works, Blest Pair Of Sirens and I Was Glad, the latter written for the 1902 coronation of King Edward VII.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. For tickets, you can ring the Cathedral Shop on 01636 812933.