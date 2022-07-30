The Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season continues with two more offerings during the first half of August.Agatha Christie’s Spider’s Web can be seen from August 2 to 6, followed by Night Must Fall, by Emlyn Williams, which will be performed from August 9 to 13.In Spider’s Web, Clarissa, the wife of a Foreign Office diplomat, discovers a body in her drawing-room. She is desperate to dispose of it before her husband returns home with an important foreign politician.While Clarissa persuades her three house guests to assist her, it becomes clear that the murdered man is not unknown to certain members of the house, and the search begins for the murderer and their motive. When a local police inspector visits the house Clarissa is left to deny a murder has taken place at all. ~In Night Must Fall, a cantankerous old lady, Mrs Bransom, hires a charming young man called Danny as a live-in companion.Her niece Olivia, a shy young lady, is less than charmed and suspects Danny of foul play. When news of a local murder is revealed, Olivia has good reason to suspect Danny of this crime.