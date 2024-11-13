Classic hits galore when popular tribute show Twist And Shout comes to area in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twist And Shout

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, February 21.

A musical extravaganza brought to life by an all-star cast from London’s West End, this powerhouse production revives the explosion of British music that began in 1962 and spans the Swinging Sixties, from the rise of Beatlemania to the era of free love and psychedelia.

In Twist and Shout, audiences are invited to relive an unforgettable musical revolution when skirts got shorter, hair got longer, and rock ‘n’ roll reigned supreme.

This show brings the golden era of British pop to life with performances that pay homage to legends such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Herman’s Hermits, Gerry and the Pacemakers, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Manfred Mann, Lulu, and more.

The cast delivers a non-stop feast of 40 classic hits. Audiences can expect to hear timeless anthems like She Loves You, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Ferry Cross The Mersey, Shout, You’re My World, and many more.

Details: For tickets, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

