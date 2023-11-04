News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

​Classic Dickens tale hits the stage at Nottingham Playhouse again

​There is still time for you to get your tickets for the revival of A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story at Nottingham Playhouse.
By Steve Eyley
Published 4th Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
Keith Allen as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story. (Photo by Manuel Harlan)Keith Allen as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story. (Photo by Manuel Harlan)
Keith Allen as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story. (Photo by Manuel Harlan)

​Adapted by Mark Gatiss from the classic story by Charles Dickens, the production has returned to the city centre venue after its previous success there.

TV and film star Keith Allen takes the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge and the play runs until November 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s Christmas Eve. As the cold, bleak night draws in, the avaricious Ebenezer Scrooge is confronted by the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley.

Most Popular

    Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn’t too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he’ll have to face three more eerie encounters…

    For more on how to get tickets for the production, which is directed by Adam Penford, you can go online to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Charles Dickens