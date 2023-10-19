Christmas Memories galore at Mansfield Palace Theatre with talented Neil Sands and co

​You can start the festive season in style as Neil Sands and his West End cast invite you to take an afternoon trip down Memory Lane with the show Christmas Memories.

Don't miss Christmas Memories with Neil Sands, coming soon to Mansfield Palace Theatre.

​It will be coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre on Tuesday, October 31, as part of its eight-week nationwide tour.

This unforgettable afternoon of non-stop nostalgia is filled with songs and carols, stunning costumes and more festive fun than ever before. It will take you back to the time when Christmas really was the most wonderful time of the year.

The show is filled with more than 60 of everyone’s favourite Christmas songs and carols.

Joining Neil for this feast of festive music and fun are talented young vocalists Babette Smith and Sophie Pinsent, who have graced many West End stages.

Book your tickets at mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 463133.