Christmas fun as The Halle returns to Royal Concert Hall for festive performance
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Conducted by Stephen Bell, the world-famous, Manchester-based orchestra will again feature a sparkling selection of Christmas-themed music.
This will include Rimsky Korsakov’s Christmas Eve Polonaise; Dvořák’s Song to the Moon from Rusalka; Handel Qual Leon from Arianna in Creta; Bissill’s Christmas Carnival; Delibes Flower Duet from Lakmé and Strauss’s Champagne Polka.
You can also enjoy pieces such as the Final Waltz and Apotheosis from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Silvestri’s The Polar Express; Lloyd Webber’s Wishing You Were Here from The Phantom of the Opera and Humperdinck’s Evening Prayer from Hansel and Gretel, not to mention Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.
Lyrical soprano Lizzie Ryder and dramatic mezzo Emily Hodkinson are the guest vocalists.
For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk