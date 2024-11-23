Christmas fun as The Halle returns to Royal Concert Hall for festive performance

By Steve Eyley
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 00:00 GMT
​The Halle will make a swift return to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall for their traditional Christmas concert at the venue, this time taking place on December 12.

​Conducted by Stephen Bell, the world-famous, Manchester-based orchestra will again feature a sparkling selection of Christmas-themed music.

This will include Rimsky Korsakov’s Christmas Eve Polonaise; Dvořák’s Song to the Moon from Rusalka; Handel Qual Leon from Arianna in Creta; Bissill’s Christmas Carnival; Delibes Flower Duet from Lakmé and Strauss’s Champagne Polka.

You can also enjoy pieces such as the Final Waltz and Apotheosis from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Silvestri’s The Polar Express; Lloyd Webber’s Wishing You Were Here from The Phantom of the Opera and Humperdinck’s Evening Prayer from Hansel and Gretel, not to mention Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

Lyrical soprano Lizzie Ryder and dramatic mezzo Emily Hodkinson are the guest vocalists.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

