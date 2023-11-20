Christie classic will have you on the edge of your seat at Nottingham Theatre Royal

And Then There Were None

Don't miss this Christie classic at Nottingham's Theatre Royal in January.

Nottingham Theatre Royal, January 23 to 27.

Make sure you get your tickets nice and early to see this touring theatrical version of an absolute classic from the pen of the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie.

The best-selling crime novel of all time, And Then There Were None has been shocking and thrilling readers ever since it was first published to rave reviews back in 1939.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this theatrical adaptation of the famous story, ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon.

When a storm cuts them off from the mainland, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear.

Directed by Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution, now in its sixth year in London) this new production of the hugely acclaimed crime novel will keep you on the edge of your seat in a genuinely terrifying production full of twists and turns.

During an illustrious writing career that lasted more than 50 years, Agatha Christie wrote many classic books such as Murder On The Orient Express, Death On The Nile and Murder At The Vicarage, but And Then There Were None is regularly ranked near the very top of her output.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for this production you can go to www.trch.co.uk.