Comedian Chris McCausland has announced dates in Sheffield and Nottingham on an extensive 2024 tour.

Nottingham Playhouse, November 21 and 22, 2024/​Sheffield Leadmill, December 10 and 11, 2024.

Comedian Chris will be back on the road for 2024 with his new show Yonks!, following on from the success of his totally sold out tour Speaky Blinder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s been called an ‘overnight success’, even though he’s been doing this stand-up thing for absolutely yonks. Chris has actually been performing stand-up for two decades and is a regular face on British television.

Most Popular

He is an established favourite on such flagship comedy shows as Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI, The last Leg, and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He has appeared on Live at the Apollo three times, taking on the hosting duties in 2021, a year that also saw him make his acclaimed debut appearance on The Royal Variety Performance at The Royal Albert Hall.

Chris has also appeared on favourites such as Blankety Blank and The Jonathan Ross Show, along with celebrity editions of The Chase, Pointless, and Mastermind, where he won with chosen specialist subject Pearl Jam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023 Chris has had his own travel series on Channel 4, Wonders of the World I Can’t See.

Details: For more, go to www.chrismccausland.com