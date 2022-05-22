Chris and Rosie Ramsey return to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in 2023 with hit podcast

The smash hit podcast is returning to Nottingham next year

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, December 7, 2023.

Following the staggering success of their number one hit podcast – with more than 100 million downloads, a sell-out Guinness World Record breaking 2020 arena tour, a brand-new prime-time BBC chat show The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show, and a Sunday Time’s Best Selling Book, Chris and Rosie will be bringing a brand new live show to arenas nationwide in 2023.Having made their Nottingham debut in 2021, the venue cannot wait to have the hilarious pair back on its stage for more antics in 2023.

Tickets for this Nottingham visit are on sale from Friday, May 27, at 10am.The much-loved podcast first appeared in February 2019 when comic Chris and his wife Rosie discussed their married life in a laughter-packed manner and, by the end of the year, it had become one of the most popular of all UK podcasts.

Details: For more on tickets you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com