Choral majesty aplenty

Have a go yourself in Nottingham, or just savour the sound in Southwell (photo: Adobe Stock)

Lovers of epic choral music have plenty to look forward to in Nottinghamshire in the weeks ahead – with a chance to take part, too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southwell Choral Society present Carl Orff's spectacular Carmina Burana for their 60th Anniversary Concert at Southwell Minster on Saturday May 10. They will be joined by Nottingham Symphony Orchestra and choristers from the minster for the special concert, which will be directed by Marcus Farnsworth.

The piece weaves together 24 medieval poems set to shimmering music, and includes the rousing O Fortuna, used for countless films and television advertisements. Written originally for the stage with dancing and mime set to music, Carmina Burana was first performed at the Frankfurt Opera House in 1937.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost from £10 to £30. Call 01636 812933 or visit www.southwellchoralsociety.co.uk to book.

Over in Nottingham, anyone who wants to sing in a spectacular concert hall backed by an 80-piece orchestra can do so at the Royal Concert Hall on Friday June 13. The Drivetime Choir is singing with the world renowned Hallé Orchestra for an hour of spectacular music exploring planetary power – both here on earth and in far off galaxies.

The Drivetime Choir is open to all, from beginners to seasoned singers, and everyone who takes part will receive expert coaching from Angela Kay MBE. Anyone interested will need to attend at least one of the main rehearsals on Friday May 30 from 7pm to 9pm and Wednesday June 11 from 7pm to 9pm.

The choir will be performing Hubert Parry’s choral classic Blest Pair of Sirens, with the orchestral programme featuring Strauss's Sunrise from Also Sprach Zarathustra, Holst’s Mars, the Bringer of War, Respighi’s The Villa Medici Fountain at Sunset from the Fountains of Rome, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, 1st Movement, Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man, Murray Gold’s Derbyshire Doctor Who Theme, Holst’s Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity from The Planets, Debussy’s Clair de Lune, Britten’s Storm from the Four Sea Interludes and John Williams’s Star Wars – Main Title.

Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book or for more information.