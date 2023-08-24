News you can trust since 1952
Choirs will be in fine voice for Masters Of Harmony concert in Mansfield

​Masters Of Harmony
By Steve Eyley
Published 25th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir will give a concert in the town on September 9.Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir will give a concert in the town on September 9.
Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir will give a concert in the town on September 9.

​St John’s Church, Mansfield, September 9.

Fans of vocal music will be in for a double treat when Mansfield Male Voice Choir and The Master Singers team up soon for a concert called Masters Of Harmony.

Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir is delighted to welcome special guests The Master Singers, a group of music teachers, composers, and arrangers formed by the famous choral arranger Alan Simmons.

    The Mastersingers have an illustrious history, having provided the backing for the likes of Ken Dodd, Roger Whittaker, Howard Keel and Cleo Laine.

    Their unique sound owes much to the unusual format of the group. No other comparable group has more tenors and basses than sopranos and altos.

    The acclaimed Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir offers an opportunity to all the guys in Mansfield and district to express themselves in music and fulfill their untapped potential and hidden talents.

    Details: For more on the concert and tickets, you can go to www.mansfieldmvc.co.uk

