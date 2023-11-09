Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St. Philip Neri Church, Mansfield, December 8.

​Fans of choirs in the Mansfield area will have double the enjoyment in a forthcoming concert taking place in the town.

St. Philip Neri Church Choir and Mansfield And District Male Voice Choir will be in concert action soon with an evening of festive favourites for you to enjoy.

The church, based on Chesterfield Road, boasts one of the best acoustics in the area and promises to offer a wonderful and uplifting sound for a concert.

The programme for the concert concentrates on traditional carols and Christmas music and will make a great start to the Christmas season.

The St Philip Neri Choir is conducted by Maureen Tunney while Ian Grice will be conducting Mansfield And District Male Voice Choir.

Details: Tickets for the concert cost £10 and are available from Mansfield And District Male Voice Choir’s secretary Eileen Lawrence on 01623 455373 or the church office 01623 623458.