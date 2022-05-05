Bestwood MVC were joined by Carlton Male Voice Choir, Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir, Radcliffe-on-Trent Male Voice Choir, Sandiacre Male Voice Choir and South Notts Men’s Chorus, together with guest mezzo-soprano soloist Katherine Dryden for this extremely successful event.

However, unfortunately owing to a number of positive Covid tests, Eastwood Collieries Male Voice Choir had to sadly withdraw from the event at the 11th hour.

The concert got off to an emotional start with both the choirs and the audience joining together to sing the Ukrainian National Anthem and closed with our own National Anthem, followed by a blessing from the Rev Jacqueline Bull, vicar of St Paul’s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mirek Rus, musical director of Bestwood Male Voice Choir, conducting the mass choir.

The concert programme included a number of audience participation pieces, including Guide Me O Thou Great Redeemer, I Vow to Thee My Country, Oh Danny Boy, Jerusalem, Imagine and How Great Thou Art O Lord My God.

The almost full house audience of around 170 showed their appreciation with extremely enthusiastic applause and donations, with the concert raising more than £3,000 towards the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

Many of the audience complimented the professionalism of the choir for coming together as a massed choir at such short notice without prior joint rehearsals.

At the end of the evening Mirek Rus, musical director of the organising Bestwood MVC, thanked the other musical directors, soloist, accompanists, audience and in particular the team from St Paul’s Church for their wonderful hospitality and generous provision of interval refreshments.

Peter and Jane Fletcher are pictured with collection buckets at the concert.

For those unable to attend the concert, donations can still be made at the Just Giving page https://bit.ly/3Khvg8D

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.