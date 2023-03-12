Chilling tale The Woman In Black returns to Nottingham Theatre Royal later this year

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, November 27 to December 2.

The legendary production of Susan Hill’s chilling ghost story The Woman In Black returns to the Theatre Royal, direct from London’s West End, after an incredible 33-year run at the Fortune Theatre.

The Woman in Black brilliantly delivers atmosphere, illusion and horror.

Don't miss the hit chiller The Woman In Black when it returns to the area later this year.

Experience the thrill and excitement of this critically acclaimed international theatre event that has been seen by more than seven million people worldwide, and continues to delight and terrify audiences of all generations.

Obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black, Arthur Kipps engages a sceptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

Before then, thriller fans can look forward to an appearance at the same venue by The Signalman, from September 11 to 13.

Rumpus Theatre Company presents a spine-chilling play by John Goodrum, based on Charles Dickens’s classic ghost story.

Who is the faceless figure by the tunnel warning the haunted signalman?

Details: For more on both shows, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

