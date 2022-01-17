Chelsea Halfpenny to serve up a tasty musical at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

You will be able to see it at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall from July 18 to 22.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life.When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Brought to life by a ground-breaking, female-led creative team, this show features an acclaimed score by the Grammy award-winning Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave) a book by talented screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland).

Chelsea Halfpenny will head the cast when the hit musical Waitress comes to Nottingham later this year.

For more on how to get tickets for the show, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

