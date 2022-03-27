Check out Tubular Bells live at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall later this year

Tubular Bells – one of the most ground-breaking albums of all time – will be presented live with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra this autumn.The iconic album will be played in full, as well as other Mike Oldfield favourites Ommadawn Part One and Hergest Ridge Part One.Actor Brian Blessed will act as compere for the concerts, as well as performing the iconic parts of the Master of Ceremonies and The Caveman.The trio of shows come ahead of the 50th anniversary of Tubular Bells, with a companion album also set for release later this year.Conducted and arranged by Simon Dobson, Tubular Bells will be presented in its original glory, performed totally live with the session band joined by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, presenting the music in a brand new but faithful way.