Check out these special shows heading to the area later this year

Check out New Found Glory at Nottingham's Rock City in October.

If you’re on the lookout for some entertaining shows to attend in our area, look no further than some of the treats coming your way later this year.

Take a trip back in time to enjoy the music of the 80s when the popular tribute show From Gold To Rio – The Greatest Hits of Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran comes to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on May 10.

The much-loved music of two of the UK's most iconic bands of their time will be brought to life in one power-packed show.

From Gold to Rio will take you on a nostalgic journey back to the New Romantic era which ruled the charts during the first half of the 80s.

For the very first time, the music from two of the UK's most iconic pop bands will be celebrated in one memorable production.

With more than 20 top 10 hits, the show will feature two hours of non-stop classics including Gold, Rio, True, The Reflex, Through the Barricades, Save A Prayer, Lifeline, Girls on Film, to name a few, guaranteed to leave the audience shouting for more.

Performed by a full eight-piece live band with more than 30 years professional experience under their collective belts, From Gold To Rio features excellent vocals, tight harmonies, a powerhouse rhythm section and an infectious sense of fun.

Chris Clark, who portrays Simon le Bon, has been a professional musician for nearly 20 years. Bearing a striking likeness to Simon, he is also a fabulous “soundalike”.

To Kill A Mockingbird comes to Nottingham Playhouse later this year.

Lee James is widely recognised as the most authentic tribute performer to Tony Hadley, playing across the UK and Europe for more than the past decade.

Lee has performed with Tony himself on various occasions, including BBC's The One Show and is endorsed by both Spandau legend Gary Kemp and Tony himself.

So, if you’re a Duranie, a Spandie, a Wild Boy or a Soul Boy, then this is something you don’t want to miss.

For ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Scissor Sisters are coming to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

At Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on May 16, the long-awaited reunion that fans have been clamouring for takes place: Scissor Sisters are back, on their first tour in more than 12 years.

2024 marked the 20-year anniversary of the band's self-titled debut album, one of the UK's 40 best-sellers of all time. To celebrate this, the era-defining pop disruptors – lead singer Jake Shears plus multi-instrumentalist Babydaddy and guitarist Del Marquis – will fill the UK's arenas in 2025 with their mix of showmanship, energy and songcraft.

The band plan to perform every single track from the album on the tour. They will also cherry-pick highlights from their three subsequent albums, 2006's Ta-Dah, 2010's Night Work and 2012's Magic Hour, which contain some of the band's biggest hits and cherished fan favourites.

For ticket availability, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Check out From Gold To Rio at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

A huge weekend of live music has been announced for the return of Nottingham’s Splendour Festival with top names galore taking part.

Bloc Party, Kaiser Chiefs, Travis and Jake Bugg will headline Splendour, held at Wollaton Hall, Nottingham, on July 19 and 20, along with Clean Bandit, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Natasha Bedingfield, Echo & The Bunnymen, Seasick Steve, The Levellers, The Fratellis and many more.

Spanning six stages across the scenic deer park of Nottingham’s historic venue, the eclectic line-up for the weekender also features Kingfishr, Cardinals, Elvana, Kezia Gill, Brooke Combe, Overpass, Lyvia, The Publics, Pentire, Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir, The Amy Winehouse Band, TSSFU, Tom A. Smith and more.

For all the latest ticket information, go to www.splendourfestival.com

Star performer Tom Grennan has a tour date lined up at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on September 10.

New single Shadowboxing has just been released, the first taken from his forthcoming album, Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn't Want To Be.

Stand-up performer Urzila Carlson.

The album will be released on August 15 and is Tom's fourth long-player, the follow up to 2023's What Ifs & Maybes, which became his second UK number one album and third gold-selling LP.

Shadowboxing comes hot on the heels of Tom Grennan’s top three festive smash It Can’t Be Christmas (Amazon Music Original) which immediately gained silver certification in its first run at the Christmas title.

Tom achieved his highest ever singles chart for a solo release and was only narrowly held off the top spot by Christmas titans Wham! and Mariah Carey.

For more on tickets, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

The critically acclaimed, smash-hit Broadway and West End production of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, adapted for the stage by the Oscar-winning Aaron Sorkin and directed by Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher, comes to Nottingham Playhouse from October 7 to 18, as part of a UK and Ireland tour.

To Kill a Mockingbird is the seminal American novel about racial injustice and childhood innocence that became a Broadway and West End sensation with star-studded sell-out seasons on both sides of the Atlantic. It is embarking on its first ever UK and Ireland tour.

Successful lawyer Atticus Finch encourages kindness and empathy in his children but is pushed to the limits of these qualities himself when he resolves to uncover the truth in a town that seems determined to hide it.

Set in 1934 Alabama, To Kill a Mockingbird was inspired by novelist Harper Lee’s own childhood and has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide. It won the Pulitzer Prize for Literature and was long at the top of the banned book lists.

Oscar winning writer Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird is paired with Bartlett Sher’s visionary direction.

For more, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

New Found Glory are to return to the UK for their first full headline tour in eight years, including a gig at Nottingham’s Rock City on October 15. Support on the live dates will come from special guests Real Friends and Koyo. The band will also be playing at Slam Dunk Festivals in the UK and Europe in May this year, prior to joining The Offspring and Jimmy Eat World on the road in the US for an extensive summer tour.

Just three years after forming in Florida, in 1997, the group were fast-tracked from local upstarts to mainstream stars on the back of ebullient pop melodies and hardcore-tinged breakdowns, setting off a blast of pop-punk dynamite that still lights the torch for modern acts more than two decades later.

They became the voice of an underground movement, spurring iconic gold and platinum records (2000’s New Found Glory, 2002’s Sticks & Stones, and 2004’s Catalyst), countless MTV appearances, an entire subgenre (easycore) and sold-out tours the world over. New Found Glory has always been about the same thing - honesty, community, and positivity.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.rock-city.co.uk

Sheffield legends Heaven 17 have announced their 13-date UK Sound with Vision tour for November.

The group’s Martyn Ware and Glenn Gregory will bring their beloved hits on tour to some of the most iconic venues across the UK including their home city of Sheffield’s Octagon on Friday, November 14.

The tour will place its emphasis on all their fan-favourite tracks.

A cornerstone of the British post-punk movement, Heaven 17 built a foundation for modern music that continues to bear its influence today.

Their musical footprint is monumental, and that is recognised by their loyal audience.

For more ticket information, go to www.gigsandtours.com.

Finally, multi-award-winning South African-New Zealander Urzila Carlson is one of Australian and New Zealand's biggest comedy stars, and she's bringing her trademark cheeky wit back to the UK stages in November with the You Don't Say Tour. It visits Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on November 22.

Talking about her return to the UK, Urzila said “I couldn’t be more excited to be back on tour in the UK and Ireland, the audiences here are always incredible, and this time, I’ve got some new surprises in store that I can’t wait to share. It’s going to be bigger, bolder, and funnier than ever.”

2025 started with a bang for Urzila, staring in the NETFLIX rom-com Kinda Pregnant alongside Amy Schumer and Wil Forte, which was viewed 25.1 million in its first week, making it the most-watched title on Netflix for its debut week. Her new tour arrives hot on the heels of her 2023 and 2024 totally sold-out UK tours.

For more, go to www.trch.co.uk