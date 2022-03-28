Check out Stagefright's production of The Haunted Cabin this week in Mansfield

The Haunted Cabin can be seen at St Mark’s Church Hall, Mansfield, from March 31 to April 2, with performances getting under way at 7.30pm.

This will be Stagefright’s return to action after a two-year, Covid-enforced break.Their production of The Haunted Cabin is written by Matthew Lynch will be directed by Belinda Salt.In the past, the company, formed in 2009, has performed at The Old Library and the town’s library but this latest production will be at St Mark’s Church Hall.The Haunted Cabin is a tense ghost story, a sinister play with a twist that aims to fool the audience right to the end.Belinda Salt explained: “In the past we have done one or two plays a year but none for the last two years, for obvious reasons. We are a friendly bunch and I see us as quite a traditional amateur group, but with a professional ethos.”

Tickets cost £8.50 (including welcome drink), available on 01623 652026 or via www.stagefright-mansfield.co.uk

Stagefright will be performing The Haunted Cabin this week in Mansfield

