Check out new exhibition coming to Harley Gallery

Harley Gallery, Welbeck Estate, near Worksop, August 20 and November 7.

The gallery will take visitors on a visual journey of British coastlines, countryside and city with an exhibition that explores the year of the staycation.The free exhibition is called Coast, Country, City and it promises a change of scenery and a variety of destinations seen through the work created by British landscape artists.Coast, Country, City includes artists such as David Hockney and Edward Bawden, Catherine Yass and Paul Nash, among many more.More than 50 works from the Jerwood Collection have been selected by independent curator James Rawlin.Lisa Gee, director of The Harley Gallery, said: “The enforced solitude of lockdown has been very difficult for so many of us.“This exhibition of artists’ views of England makes me realise quite how much we have missed.”

She added: “Many of these paintings were done a long time ago and it’s interesting to look at them now in 2021. What do we all expect of our beaches, coasts and city pubs? Are our memories of things long gone or places that still exist?”For more, see www.harleygallery.co.uk

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harley Gallery

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.