A Nottingham Metronome gig in November is not to be missed by fans of Joey Collins and the Bushido Code

The alternative/indie artist will be performing at Metronome Nottingham on Friday, November 11.

Joey Collins’s sound is introspective and emotional, with a penchant for minimalistic arrangements and astonishing lyrics with a personal twist.

Collins is expected to release his much anticipated debut album Yin-Yang in 2022.

In 2020, he was featured in BBC Introducing's top 25 most played artists in the East Midlands. Furthermore, numerous singles have been chosen by Dean Jackson to be the ‘track of the week’, whilst Tom Robinson has aired Looked Upon A Shore on ‘BBC Radio 6 Music’s Introducing Mixtape.

Tickets are on sale now at https://metronome.uk.com/events/joey-collins/