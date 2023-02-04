Check out celebratory touring dates at Nottingham and Sheffield venues from Mishra

Mishra's forthcoming performances in Nottingham and Sheffield are not to be missed.

The Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham, April 13/​Sheffield Greystones, April 15

Global folk band Mishra have formed a new collaboration with international fusion-vocalist Deepa Sri Shakthi and are touring venues in the UK – including two in our area - this April.

The project takes the soul-stirring euphoria of Deepa’s sufi singing as a starting point, and weaves in the threads of Mishra’s UK folk and Indian classical influences to create a captivating cross-cultural sound.

Their joyous performances are a journey of contrasts, from hand-clapping trance-like sufi songs to spacious stillness and reflection with lyrics in Hindu, Urdu and English.

They are calling their new show Samaroh, after the Hindi word for celebration.

Mishra are Kate Griffin (The Magpies) on banjo and vocals, Ford Collier (The Drystones) on low whistle and percussion, John Ball (Rafiki Jazz) on tabla and santoor, Joss Mann-Hazell (Auka) on double bass, and Alex Lyon on clarinets and vocals.

Details: For more on the touring dates, you can go to www.mishramusic.co.uk/gigs