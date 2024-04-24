Chart veterans Sad Cafe are back on the road with Notts gig featuring on new tour

Sad Cafe will be in concert action at Ravenshead Village Hall on May 10.

Sad Café, one of the great English rock bands of the 70s and 80s, have reformed due to public demand to do a show with all the hits and fan favourites.

The show’s visit to Nottinghamshire soon is not to be missed by the band’s fans in the area.

Sad Café are back and mean business, with a new track due, specially written by leading songsmith Graham Gouldman, (10CC, Wax, The Hollies and more).

Led by long-time bassist Des Tong, the band features vocalist and percussionist Barry James Thomas, Dave Day lead guitar/vocals, Matt Steele keyboards, Neil Shaw-Hulme, sax/vocals and Steve Gibson on

drums.This is the band that brought you the great Everyday Hurts (number three on the UK charts), My Oh My, Strange Little Girl, Black Rose and I'm in Love Again, along with the big US hits La-Di-Da and Run Home Girl.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.sadcafe.co.uk