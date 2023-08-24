News you can trust since 1952
Chart topper James Blunt comes to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena in 2024

James Blunt
By Steve Eyley
Published 25th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
See James Blunt at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on his latest tour next year (Photo credit: Michael Clement)See James Blunt at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on his latest tour next year (Photo credit: Michael Clement)
See James Blunt at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on his latest tour next year (Photo credit: Michael Clement)

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, April 6, 2024.

James Blunt is to make a return to the road next year in support of his new album Who We Used To Be.

The album is out on October 27 via Atlantic Records.

    James and his band will play 12 dates across the UK next spring, including a visit to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham to play for his many fans in the area.

    James explained: "I cannot find the words to say how excited I am to get back out on the road again on tour in 2024.

    “My new album was incredibly fun to write and record, and some of the new songs will undoubtedly get you up on your feet and dancing again. I’m looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you!”

    Who We Used To Be is James’s first studio album since the acclaimed Once Upon A Mind in 2019.

    Details: For more on tickets go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.