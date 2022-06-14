Two family tickets are up for grabs to see Chapterhouse’s eagerly-awaited performance of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, which will be taking place in the fabulous grounds of Wollaton Hall and Deer Park, Nottingham, on Tuesday, July 19, and starting at 7pm.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company has been a critically acclaimed touring theatre company for more than 20 years.

Taking place in magical open-air settings, Chapterhouse’s shows are traditional, accessible, and filled with fun, romance and music, and have proved popular with audiences of all ages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pride And Prejudice is one of the Chapterhouse productions this summer.

This summer’s performances will be: Pride And Prejudice at Newstead Abbey, on Wednesday, June 29 (7pm) and then Newark Castle on Saturday, July 23, 7pm; Cinderella at Creswell Crags on Sunday, July 24 (7pm), The Palace Gardens, Southwell Minster, on Sunday, August 14, (5pm); and Wollaton Hall & Deer Park on Wednesday, August 3 (6pm); 21st Century ABBA, at The Palace Gardens, Southwell Minster, on Friday, July 8 (7pm); and Romeo And Juliet at Wollaton Hall & Deer Park on Tuesday, July 19 (7pm).

In this wonderful new production of Romeo and Juliet, theatre fans from across the area are encouraged to come and see the story of star-crossed lovers and feuding families, performed alfresco.

Dressed in beautiful Elizabethan costumes and performed by a fine troupe of Shakespearean players, join Chapterhouse for the greatest love story ever told as they perform magical theatre in magical surroundings.

For more on how to get hold of tickets for these Chapterhouse productions, taking place across the summer at these Nottinghamshire venues, you can go online to https://www.chapterhouse.org/

Win tickets to see Chapterhouse's production of Romeo and Juliet at Wollaton Park

However, to be in with a chance of winning one of the two family tickets up for grabs in our competition to see Romeo And Juliet being performed at Wollaton Hall on July 19, answer the following question correctly: Who wrote the play Romeo And Juliet?

Email your answer, name, address and daytime contact number to [email protected] before the closing date of 9am on Friday, July 1.

Normal competition rules apply and can be found on our website. The editor’s decision is final. The prize is supplied by the promoter.

To be eligible to win this prize, you MUST indicate on your competition entry that you are happy for us to share your details.