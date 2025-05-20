Celebrate Mansfield’s young dancers at the Palace Theatre
The NB Dance Academy presents Dancing Through Life on May 31 and June 1, the EPA Academy Of Performing Arts takes to the stage with its show Evoke on June 7 and 8 and the Believe Academy gives its showcase Just Dance on June 21 and 22.
And Funky Studios returns to the Palace Theatre with their acclaimed annual Summer Showcase on June 25 and 26, promising to light up the stage with a mix of songs, scenes, dances, and more.
Suitable for audiences of all ages, the vibrant, family-friendly show aims to inspire, entertain and leave theatregoers cheering for more.
Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.