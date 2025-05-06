Celebrate classic hits galore with shows in Mansfield

Jive Talkin pay homage to the Bee Gees

Some of the greatest pop and rock comes to Mansfield next month thanks to an array of tribute shows and celebratory performances.

The Palace Theatre is hosting a wide range of acts bringing hits and favourites to life.

Bee Gees tribute show Jive Talking have actually performed with the Bee Gees. And as with the originals, Jive Talkin is very much a family affair, with brothers Gary and Darren Simmons taking the roles of Barry and Maurice Gibb, with Darren's son Jack taking on the role of Robin Gibb.

The singers are supported musically by a four piece band with lead guitar, violin, cello and drums in a two-hour explosion of music and vocal harmony, including the likes of Tragedy, Night Fever, Massachusetts and Stayin’ Alive. The Stage said of them: “"The soundalike quality is quite sensational.”

They play the venue on June 11.

Hit touring show Northern Live – Do I Love You keeps the faith with the original sounds of the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the North and eventually swept the Nation. An 11-piece band with four lead vocalists perform more than 30 hits, including Out On The Floor, There’s A Ghost In My House, Do I love You - Indeed I Do, Tainted Love, The Snake, You Didn’t Say A Word, Long After Tonight Is Over, Looking For You and I’m On My Way. The show comes to the theatre on June 12.

Steve Steinman's Love Hurts - Power Ballads and Anthems boasts a seven-piece live band and a powerhouse cast of singers performing tracks by Fleetwood Mac, Heart, Whitesnake, Billy Idol, Aerosmith, Tina Turner, Cutting Crew, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Rainbow, Van Halen, Europe, Air Supply and many more. Catch it on June 20.

And The Bon Jovi Experience on June 27 features smash hits such as Livin’ On a Prayer, Always, It’s My Life, You Give Love a Bad Name, Bad Medicine and many more in high-energy rock ‘n’ roll extravaganza.

Visit mansfield.gov.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.