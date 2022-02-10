CBeebies' legend Justin Fletcher is not to be missed at Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, February 19.

Families across the area will be looking forward to seeing the CBeebies legend when he brings his latest live tour to the venue, for two performances starting at 11am and 2.30pm.Come and see children’s favourite Justin Fletcher live on stage in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza.Justin Live is a fabulous show for all the family, packed full of well-known songs, lots of dancing, hilarious comedy and plenty of slapstick fun.Famous for his BAFTA Award-winning appearances in many hit programmes including Something Special, Justin’s House, Gigglebiz and Gigglequiz, Justin Fletcher is bringing his very own spectacular show to the theatre in 2022, providing a treat for his many young fans based in Nottinghamshire.

Details: To check ticket availability to see Justin Live – The Big Tour, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

