Catch world premiere of New Perspectives production at The Squire in Nottingham
The Squire Performing Arts Centre in Nottingham is to host the UK premiere of New Perspectives’ latest production.
The Swearing Jar can be seen on February 24 and 25 and features music and lyrics by Kate Hewlett, additional music by Christopher Stanton, and arrangements by Christopher Stanton and Tim Williams.
Meet husband and wife, Simon and Carey – the perfect couple. He has some news to share, but she gets in first with a jar. The swearing has to stop. They are having a baby!
When Carey enlists the help of a new musician friend to throw a birthday concert for her husband, we discover life-changing secrets of their past…
Recently released as a film, Angharad Jones directs this award-winning bittersweet comedy offering audiences a warm embrace, full of heartbreak, humour and songs.
For more, see squirepac.co.uk
