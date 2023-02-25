Catch these talented dancers as they trip the light fantastic at Notts venues

A scene from The Sacrifice by Dada Masilo (Photo credit: Tristram Kenton)

​Coming to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on March 24 and 25, Dance Consortium will be presenting the UK premiere of The Sacrifice, the latest offering from the top choreograper Dado Masilo.

The Sacrifice is inspired by two seminal works - Igor Stravinsky’s monumental score and Pina Bausch’s dancework for The Rite of Spring.

Soweto-born Masilo has attracted much attention for fusing different dance forms and retelling classic stories so they speak to black identity and feminism.

She mines her cultural background to create a choreographic style unlike any other. For The Sacrifice, she combines the European heritage of The Rite of Spring with the uniquely rhythmic and expressive movements of Tswana, the traditional dance of Botswana, often used in storytelling and in healing ceremonies.

At the piece’s heart is the epic struggle of the sacrificial victim, danced by Masilo herself.

The all-South African cast deliver an exhilarating performance

Before then, Nottingham’s Djanogly Theatre is the venue for a performance of The Mother Of Tension on March 5.

The Mother Of Tension will be performed at Nottingham's Djanogly Theatre (Photo credit: Jeff Thomas)

A ground-breaking dance theatre piece, The Mother of Tension draws on hip hop movement vocabulary and is accompanied by an original music score and visual motion design, making for a powerful and emotive aesthetic.

Informed by resources from Nottinghamshire Archives and Imperial War Museums’ collection, the performance explores themes of conflict and highlights lived experiences created by people who documented the major conflicts of the 20th century.

It features talented young dancers from across the region who have been given the opportunity to collaborate with high profile professional artists within the field of dance, music, and digital.

For more on the performance, you can go to www.lakesidearts.org.uk

Check out Mama when the dance show is performed at Nottingham Playhouse in May. (Photo credit: Helen Maybanks)

Finally, Nottingham Playhouse hosts a performance of Mama on May 17, the latest work from Olivier award winning choreographer Botis Seva.

Through generational stories of colonised bodies and questions of what race and culture mean in today’s world, Mama mixes the beauty of chaos with the quietness of the human soul.

It plunges audiences into an unforgiving world fraying at the seams; a world where dark colonial secrets start to see the light, where once loved communities crumble.

For more on tickets for the show, see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

