Catch gig in area soon by talented trio Ward Knutur Townes

Ward Knutur Townes
By Steve Eyley
Published 17th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Check out the forthcoming gig by Ward Knutur Townes. (Photo credit: Stephen MacLachlan)Check out the forthcoming gig by Ward Knutur Townes. (Photo credit: Stephen MacLachlan)
The Greystones, Sheffield, October 19.

​A chance collaboration during Covid between three singer-songwriters has triggered what is likely to be one of the most arresting, unique and diverse albums of the year.

Popular Derbyshire-based performer Lucy Ward returns with Unanswered, her first major album in five years, joining forces with Iceland’s mesmerising modern-day troubadour Svavar Knútur and Canada’s Adyn Townes (Andrew M.L. Brown in the writing credits), purveyor of pin-sharp, heartfelt songs.

    The album is out on October 6 and a tour to promote its release will include this gig at the Sheffield venue.

    Three contrasting singer-songwriters with more than a dozen album releases between them and a plethora of industry awards and nominations, this is a beguiling new trio and sound - and a release of totally original music.

    Details: For more, go to wardknuturtownes.com

