Danny John-Jules is among the stars of The Da Vinci Code, coming soon to Nottingham Theatre Royal

Nottingham Theatre Royal, January 17 to 22.

Olivier-award winning Nigel Harman, Red Dwarf and Death in Paradise star Danny John-Jules and newcomer Hannah Rose Caton will lead the cast of the of the first-ever stage adaptation of Dan Brown’s international phenomenon, The Da Vinci Code.It comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal soon as part of a national tour.Dan Brown explained: “I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage, and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story.The curator of the Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-racing journey as Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu, attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

