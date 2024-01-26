Call goes out for young actors to appear in The Trials at Notts venues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Casting workshops: Saturday, March 9 at Mansfield Palace Theatre/Saturday, March 23 at Nottingham Playhouse.

The two theatres have issued an exciting call for 12 young actors to join them in this summer’s production of Dawn King’s The Trials, in partnership with the Donmar Warehouse.In a future when the air has become unbreathable, three adult defendants fight to clear their names. Called to account as the generation responsible for the environmental crisis that’s unfolding, they are being judged by a Jury of 12 teenagers – those paying the price for the actions of their elders.

With their own futures hanging in the balance, are they seeking justice – or revenge?

Dawn King's play The Trials is to be performed at Nottingham Playhouse and Mansfield Palace Theatre in August.

The 12 young actors will form a Young Community Cast playing the jury, alongside three professional adult actors.

No previous acting experience is needed, just energy, enthusiasm and commitment.

Applicants must be aged between 12 and 22 years old as of March 9, 2024, and be available for all rehearsals and performances.

Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis. The closing date to apply is February 26 at 5pm.