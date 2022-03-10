Cabot Cove comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre in Solve-Along-A Murder She Wrote

Do you always work out whodunit when watching murder mysteries on TV? Fancy a night out at the theatre with a twist? Then Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote will be right up your street.This unique and hilarious show includes an interactive screening of the classic Murder, She Wrote episode, Broadway Malady, where leading lady Jessica Fletcher heads to New York City but gets caught up in a murder mystery that only she (or maybe you) can solve.Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote features games, prizes and audience participation, with special permission from NBC Universal Television.Hosted by super-fan Tim Benzie, Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote features a race to solve to the crime, via the Fameometer and the Suspiciometer; a Cabot Cove quiz; clips and biographies of the camp guest stars.