Busted announce Nottingham Motorpoint Arena gig on 20th anniversary tour

Busted

By Steve Eyley
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT- 1 min read
Busted are back for some new live dates (Photo credit: Ray Burmiston)
​Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, September 15.

Chart legends Busted are to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first hit What I Go To School For by embarking on a major UK arena tour.

Tickets are going on general release from 9am on Friday, March 31.

    In addition, a series of new versions of 15 of their classic hits to be released in the build-up.

    The much-loved trio of James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis enjoyed a succession of hits including the number one smashes Crashed The Wedding, Who’s David, Thunderbirds Are Go, You Said No and the Top 3 singles Year 3000, Air Hostess and Sleeping WIth The Light On.

    Supporting Busted will be the iconic Hanson. The pop trio brothers are behind hits including the number one smash MMMBop, Where’s The Love and more. The line-up will also feature New Hope Club, who scored a Top Five hit with their self-titled debut album and have since exceeded two billion streams.

    Details: For more, see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

    Tickets