Bumper line-up ready to wow crowds in Beat The Streets Festival 2022
Beat The Streets 2022
Nottingham city centre venues, January 30.
DHP Family have announced the full line-up for charity fundraiser festival.Beat The Streets has become renowned locally for the vital funds it has raised in support of Framework Housing Association.The festival once again gives local musicians a prominent place on the line-up, and features notable upcoming artists including Blood Wizard, Church of the Cosmic Skull, Do Nothing, Georgie, Jerub, Joel Baker, Reflekter, and Tori Sheard.With the latest additions to the bill, the festival is to feature 55 sets from an array of local talent.Nottingham venues taking place are Rock City, Rescue Rooms, Rough Trade, Stealth, and The Bodega.Also playing are Alfie Sharp, Anwyn Williams, Archie, Bee-Sides, Benjamin Zięć, Black Cats & Magpies, Buenos Treehouse and many more.
Details: See www.alttickets.com/beat-the-streets-ticketsPhoto: Jake Haseldine