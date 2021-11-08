Bumper crop of improvised comedy shows at city festival
MissImp comedy events
Malt Cross, Nonsuch and The Playwright, Nottingham, November 12 to 20.
Fans of improvised comedy will be in seventh heaven thanks to a wide range of events lined up by MissImp at this year’s Nottingham Comedy Festival.MissImp has been going in Nottingham for more than two decades and ran improv sessions during lockdown.The group is now back running monthly events at a variety of venues in the city.Among the inventive, improvisedshows coming up in the first few days of the festival are: Squares In The Round/Rosie And Pippa (November 12, Malt Cross); The Aquarium (November 12, Malt Cross); Canny Funny and Improvoke (November 13, Malt Cross); Ben Pals (November 13, Malt Cross); Sex, Lies and Improvisation (November 13, Malt Cross); Smash Night (November 17, The Playwright); Gorilla Burger (November 18, Malt Cross);
Details: More information and tickets are available at missimp.co.uk/NCF2021