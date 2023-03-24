News you can trust since 1952
British music legend Billy Bragg to visit Nottingham Rock City on Roaring Forty tour

Billy Bragg

By Steve Eyley
Published 24th Mar 2023, 00:00 GMT- 1 min read
Billy Bragg is to play in Nottinghamshire again at the end of this year (Photo credit: Pete Dunwell)
Rock City, Nottingham, December 2.

Punk rocker, soldier, Essex boy, folk singer, skiffle aficionado, protest singers’ protest singer, patriot, optimist, lefty polemicist, author, musicologist, champion of the underclasses, Cockney vocalist and all round decent bloke Billy Bragg will release a career spanning 14-disc deluxe box set in October.

Entitled The Roaring Forty: 1983-2023, it celebrates the remarkable and enduring musical legacy of a much-loved songwriter, principled activist and alternative national treasure.

    He will be touring the country too for some eagerly-awaited live dates to promote it.

    Billy added: “Doesn’t seem like just that long ago that I was playing Thursday nights at the Tunnel in Greenwich, opening for whoever was headlining that night. Hope to see some of you on the Roaring Forty tour this autumn."

    Details: For more on tickets, go to www.rock-city.co.uk

