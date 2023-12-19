Last evening, scouts from 10th Mansfield Scout group came together with representatives of PLAST, Ukranian based Scouts from Nottingham, to pass along a flame from the Peace Light.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a privilege and honour last evening for 10th Mansfield Scouts to play host to the 2023 Peace Light flame, and the kindling of the flame to representatives of PLAST, a Ukrainian Scout Group based in Nottinghamshire. UK Scouts have been involved with the Peace Light since it first came to these shore twenty two years ago.

The Peace Light of Bethlehem is a program inaugurated in Austria in 1987 as part of a charitable relief mission for children struggling with disabilities and for people in need. It has gone to more than 20 countries in Europe, as well as the Americas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year before Christmas, the flame originates at the Grotto of the Nativity in Bethlehem and goes to Austria. From there it is distributed throughout the Scout movement. The light signifies the peace to as many people as possible.

Most Popular

Steve Cree explains to 10th Mansfield Scouts the significance of the Peace Light

Getting the flame here this year has, unsurprisingly, proved more challenging than in previous years, with the conflict in Gaza creating logistical issues. The flame finally arrived in Mansfield on Sunday night. Last night’s event was attended by Gaz, the National Peace Light co-ordinator and Steve Cree from Mansfield Woodhouse Trinity Methodist Church, and Vice Chairman of Mansfield Scouts.

Valerie, Oleksii and Alisa joined us at Pleasley Landmark Centre as representatives of PLAST, to kindle a light from the flame. PLAST is an organisation for Ukrainian young people which aims to develop young people to be valuable citizens to local, national and world communities.

A large contingent of Ukrainians came to Great Britain in 1947-48. They began working to establish 'Stanysti' (PLAST centres) in towns where there was Ukrainian community. Currently there are approximately 200 young members of PLAST in Nottinghamshire. It is hoped that 10th Mansfield Scouts can further build on this initial meeting to create strong connections with our Ukranian counterparts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With war still raging in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza, the peace Light symbolises the hope for Peace, regardless of religion, creed or colour.