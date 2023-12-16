Boy George heads the cast of Peter Pan at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena.

​Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, January 2.

A big budget extravaganza adaptation of J.M Barrie’s much-loved tale Peter Pan flies into the city centre venue soon promising a spectacular spin on the timeless classic adventure.

Following the success of Elf -The Musical arena tour last year, the same production team, headed by the maestro producer Jon Conway, are at the helm of a “supersize spectacle” with awe-inspiring special effects and lots of fun.

Heading the cast will be superstar Boy George, who said: “I’m really looking forward to playing Captain Hook and showing off my evil side!

“Although the show has traditional pantomime elements, it is so much more, being a mix of cirque and spectacular event … and I get a chance to fight a giant animatronic crocodile.

"What’s not to like?”

The show will bring Hollywood glamour by featuring the stage debut of Dorit Kemsley playing the mermaid.

Known across the globe from the celebrated Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills TV show, Dorit said “I am so excited to work with George, who is a dear friend and godfather to my children Jagger and Phoenix, who will also be in the show as part of Peter Pan’s gang.”

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com