Book your place for fascinating online talk from Harley Gallery

Hosted by The Harley Gallery, Welbeck estate, July 30.

A rare collection of early colour photographs will be used to reveal the story behind Welbeck Abbey’s gardens during a free online talk.Derek Adlam, former curator of the Nottinghamshire estate’s Portland Collection, will explore the history of the gardens and talk about how they were shaped.The 6th Duchess of Portland developed the flower gardens at Welbeck Abbey for the family and their guests to enjoy. Work began on the gardens in around 1905 with the creation of an extensive herbaceous border, balustrades, pergolas and a sunken garden.The story of this chapter in its history was captured on stereoscopic autochromes, an early form of colour photography that showed images in 3D. This rare series of early photographs will be used during the talk, to take place at midday on July 30. To book a free space, email [email protected]

Lisa Gee, director of The Harley Gallery, explained: “The photographs are now the only record of some of the most remarkable flower gardens ever created in Britain.

“They allow us to experience the grandeur of Duchess Winifred’s gardens through incredibly vibrant, immersive images. The talk will be of interest to gardeners and historians… in fact, anyone who has ever been intrigued about the gardens here at Welbeck.”

Derek Adlam is the curator emeritus of The Portland Collection and continues to live on the historic Welbeck estate.

He has written two books about the estate’s history including Tunnel Vision: The Enigmatic 5th Duke of Portland and The Great Collector: Edward Harley, 2nd Earl of Oxford.

