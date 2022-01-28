Bond In Concert has licence to thrill at Mansfield Palace Theatre
Bond In Concert is a popular show that comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre on February 18.
Featuring top international show band Session One, as well as amazing vocalists, this show is a celebration of the iconic music associated with 007 .
The cinema version of James Bond has been saving the day for 60 years now and the theme music, which was specially written to accompany each blockbuster film, is familiar to audiences all over the world.
Be sure to order your drinks shaken not stirred as you sit back and enjoy hearing your favourites played live on the Palace Theatre stage.
Bond in Concert will whisk you on a cinematic journey through the adventures of the world’s most popular, most famous and most enduring spy.
Call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to mansfieldpalace.co.uk