Frances McNamee in Girl From The North Country (Photo credit: Johan Persson)

Nottingham Theatre Royal, October 11 to 15.

The award-winning smash-hit production, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson, with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, visits as part of its first UK tour.

Girl From The North Country is an uplifting and universal story about family and love which boldly reimagines the legendary songs of Bob Dylan, like you’ve never heard them before.

The Broadway cast recording of Girl From The North Country has been nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

It’s 1934 in the heartland of America and we meet a group of wayward souls who cross paths in a time-weathered guesthouse.

Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realize nothing is what it seems.

But as they search for a future, and hide from the past, they find themselves facing unspoken truths about the present.

Writer and director Conor McPherson said of the tour cast: “It’s a joy to be working with our supremely talented new cast. Each of them brings a terrific range of experience and energy to the show. it’s an absolute delight to embark on this new adventure together.”

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.ukPhoto credit: Johan Persson